Radio logs for Oct. 4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

8:08 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

10:58 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:04 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

12:39 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

12:54 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

1:26 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Domestic disturbance.

2:16 p.m. La. 182 East; Domestic disturbance.

3:58 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Vehicle accident.

4:22 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Missing juvenile.

4:24 p.m. 1200 block of Kenneth Street; Complaint.

4:31 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Juvenile problems.

5:53 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

5:54 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

6:42 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problems.

7:54 p.m. Pecan Street and Levee Road; Traffic incident.

10:55 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

Thursday, Oct. 4

2:45 a.m. Maple and Hilda streets; Suspicious person.

4:20 a.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Loud noise.