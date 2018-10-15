Radio logs for Oct. 15
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Oct. 12
7:12 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
8:06 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.
8:44 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.
9:37 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Accident.
10:01 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
11:25 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Removal of subject.
12:04 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Traffic incident.
12:23 p.m. Justa and Catherine streets; Disturbance.
12:35 p.m. 500 block of Florida Street; Traffic incident.
12:52 p.m. 1700 block of Maple Street; Traffic incident.
1:38 p.m. 4th and Arenz streets; Disturbance.
2:49 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
3:17 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Theft.
3:41 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Loud music.
4:27 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problems.
4:35 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
5:10 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal.
5:49 p.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Complaint.
5:57 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Domestic disturbance.
6:19 p.m. Elm and Marshall streets; Animal complaint.
6:48 p.m. Brashear Avenue Exit; Reckless driver.
7:51 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Building check.
9:19 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Assistance.
9:27 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
10:01 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Disturbance.
Saturday, Oct. 13
5:42 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical.
9:10 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Medical.
9:24 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical
9:33 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Removal of subject.
10:22 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Theft.
11:22 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problems.
3:38 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Officer stand by.
3:44 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
4:22 p.m. Brownell Homes; Disturbance.
4:45 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Loud music.
4:57 p.m. Roderick and Catherine streets; Reckless driving.
6:55 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
6:55 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Complaint
7:02 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Complaint.
7:47 p.m. Everett and Sixth streets; Animal complaint.
8:03 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
8:14 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Patrol request.
8:16 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
8:55 p.m. Sixth and Egle streets; Lost and found.
9:35 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Arrest.
10:02 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:22 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Reckless driver.
10:31 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:49 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
Sunday, Oct. 14
2:01 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.
7:12 a.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Alarm.
7:53 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
9:27 a.m. Popeyes ; Alarm
9:29 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
10:48 a.m. 2200 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
12:14 p.m. 800 block of First Street; Suspicious person.
12:29 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
2:02 p.m. 700 block of Louisiana Street; Medical.
2:57 p.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Alarm.
3:48 p.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Complaint.
4:27 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Animal.
5:54 p.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Officer stand by.
5:55 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.
7:46 p.m. Lakeside Subdivision; Patrol request.
7:59 p.m. Francis and McDermott streets; Complaint.
8:43 p.m. La. 70 near Teche; Assistance.
10:26 p.m. Allison near Roderick streets; Complaint.
10:29 p.m. Bush Street; Suspicious person.
10:50 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Officer stand by.
Monday, Oct. 15
12:23 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up call.
1:52 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious person.
5:34 a.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Patrol request.