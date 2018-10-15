Radio logs for Oct. 15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Oct. 12

7:12 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:06 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.

8:44 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

9:37 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Accident.

10:01 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

11:25 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Removal of subject.

12:04 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Traffic incident.

12:23 p.m. Justa and Catherine streets; Disturbance.

12:35 p.m. 500 block of Florida Street; Traffic incident.

12:52 p.m. 1700 block of Maple Street; Traffic incident.

1:38 p.m. 4th and Arenz streets; Disturbance.

2:49 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

3:17 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Theft.

3:41 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Loud music.

4:27 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problems.

4:35 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

5:10 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal.

5:49 p.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Complaint.

5:57 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Domestic disturbance.

6:19 p.m. Elm and Marshall streets; Animal complaint.

6:48 p.m. Brashear Avenue Exit; Reckless driver.

7:51 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

9:19 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Assistance.

9:27 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

10:01 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Disturbance.

Saturday, Oct. 13

5:42 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical.

9:10 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Medical.

9:24 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical

9:33 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Removal of subject.

10:22 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Theft.

11:22 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problems.

3:38 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Officer stand by.

3:44 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

4:22 p.m. Brownell Homes; Disturbance.

4:45 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Loud music.

4:57 p.m. Roderick and Catherine streets; Reckless driving.

6:55 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

6:55 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Complaint

7:02 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Complaint.

7:47 p.m. Everett and Sixth streets; Animal complaint.

8:03 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

8:14 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Patrol request.

8:16 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

8:55 p.m. Sixth and Egle streets; Lost and found.

9:35 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Arrest.

10:02 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:22 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Reckless driver.

10:31 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:49 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Sunday, Oct. 14

2:01 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.

7:12 a.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Alarm.

7:53 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

9:27 a.m. Popeyes ; Alarm

9:29 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

10:48 a.m. 2200 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

12:14 p.m. 800 block of First Street; Suspicious person.

12:29 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

2:02 p.m. 700 block of Louisiana Street; Medical.

2:57 p.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Alarm.

3:48 p.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Complaint.

4:27 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Animal.

5:54 p.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Officer stand by.

5:55 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.

7:46 p.m. Lakeside Subdivision; Patrol request.

7:59 p.m. Francis and McDermott streets; Complaint.

8:43 p.m. La. 70 near Teche; Assistance.

10:26 p.m. Allison near Roderick streets; Complaint.

10:29 p.m. Bush Street; Suspicious person.

10:50 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Officer stand by.

Monday, Oct. 15

12:23 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up call.

1:52 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious person.

5:34 a.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Patrol request.