Radio logs for Oct. 11
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
7:14 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Complaint.
8:41 a.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Complaint.
8:57 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:01 a.m. 400 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
9:14 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.
9:37 a.m. Railroad Avenue; Arrest.
9:45 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Theft.
10:32 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Hit and run.
10:32 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; 911 hang up.
11 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Arrest.
11:04 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.
11:14 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.
11:19 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
12:14 p.m. U.S. 90 and La. 70; Traffic incident.
1:02 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Disturbance.
2:09 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.
2:46 p.m. Hickory Street; Disturbance.
4:06 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Disturbance.
4:11 p.m. 1200 block of Walnut Drive; Removal of subject.
