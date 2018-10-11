Radio logs for Oct. 11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

7:14 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Complaint.

8:41 a.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Complaint.

8:57 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:01 a.m. 400 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

9:14 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.

9:37 a.m. Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

9:45 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Theft.

10:32 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Hit and run.

10:32 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; 911 hang up.

11 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Arrest.

11:04 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

11:14 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.

11:19 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

12:14 p.m. U.S. 90 and La. 70; Traffic incident.

1:02 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Disturbance.

2:09 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.

2:46 p.m. Hickory Street; Disturbance.

4:06 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Disturbance.

4:11 p.m. 1200 block of Walnut Drive; Removal of subject.

