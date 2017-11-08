Radio Logs for November 8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Nov. 6
9:21 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
10:23 a.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
10:49 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Traffic complaint.
11 a.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Crash.
12:03 p.m. Third Street and South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
12:22 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
12:44 p.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound; Stalled vehicle.
1:03 p.m. 900 block of Sycamore Street; Complaint.
1:29 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
2:06 p.m. 1300 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.
2:19 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Alarm.
2:24 p.m. 1200 block of Keith Street; Complaint.
2:41 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.
3:53 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Assistance.
4:51 p.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Assistance.
5:29 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Complaint.
5:52 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
6:30 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
7:25 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Medical emergency.
7:51 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
8:41 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
9:34 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Shoplifter.
10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.
10:02 p.m. Second and Onstead streets; Suspicious vehicle.
Tuesday, Nov. 7
1:13 a.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Complaint.
7:46 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.
8:44 a.m. Freret Street; Complaint.
9:05 a.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Assistance.
9:34 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Phone harassment.
10:17 a.m. Ninth Street; Suspicious subject.
11:13 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
11:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
11:46 a.m. La. 182; Found property.
12:41 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Hit and run.
1:27 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
4:26 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.
4:48 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Fire.
5 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.
5:14 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Debris in roadway.
5:38 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.
6:14 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Domestic disturbance.
6:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
6:56 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.
7:30 p.m. 3000 block of Lesley Drive; Animal complaint.
8:11 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Vehicle burglary.
8:57 p.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
9:49 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.
11:40 p.m. Apple Street; Complaint.
Wednesday, Nov. 8
12:06 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.
12:23 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
1:08 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
4:47 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.