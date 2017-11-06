Radio Logs for November 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Nov. 3

6:30 a.m. Allison and Justa streets; Traffic incident.

7 a.m. 1300 block of McDermott Drive; Alarm.

7:10 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

7:31 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Juvenile problems.

8:01 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

8:33 a.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Welfare concern.

9:16 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

9:36 a.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

9:43 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

10:08 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Arrest.

10:58 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

11:11 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.

11:16 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

11:39 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.

12:23 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Telephone harassment.

1:33 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:37 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Crash.

1:54 p.m. Aycock Street and Railroad Avenue; Traffic incident.

2:10 p.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.

2:23 p.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Complaint.

2:32 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Remaining after forbid-den.

2:59 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

3:19 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Animal complaint.

4:12 p.m. Arizona and Barrow streets; Disturbance.

4:28 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Welfare concern.

4:30 p.m. 2600 block of Fir Street; Medical.

4:30 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

4:47 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:57 p.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Complaint.

5:08 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Theft.

6:10 p.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Disturbance.

6:19 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Theft.

6:23 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Harassment.

6:29 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Theft.

7:05 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

8:06 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Theft.

8:25 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:50 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Accident.

8:55 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Theft.

9:28 p.m. 3100 block of Susan Drive; Removal of subject.

Saturday, Nov. 4

12:24 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

12:45 a.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Disturbance.

3:16 a.m. La. 182 and Ditch Avenue; Reckless driving.

4:33 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

5:37 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Medical.

6:22 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Welfare check.

7:23 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Medical.

8:47 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

9:19 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Accident.

10:21 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problems.

10:50 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.

Sunday, Nov. 5

3:39 a.m. 400 block of First Street; Suspicious person.

7:18 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

7:26 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up call.

9:03 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

9:07 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

1:05 p.m. Wren Street; Arrest.

1:45 p.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.

2:06 p.m. East Gate Shopping Center; Com-plaint.

2:08 p.m. Myrtle Street; Traffic incident.

2:47 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:52 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Animal complaint.

4:43 p.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Disturbance.

5 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Com-plaint.

5:09 p.m. General Patton and General Clark streets; Animal complaint.

6:19 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Complaint.

8:33 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

8:53 p.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Suspicious person.

9:02 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

9:34 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

9:35 p.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Suspicious person.

10:17 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Removal of subject.

Monday, Nov. 6

3:22 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Suspicious person.