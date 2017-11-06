Radio Logs for November 6
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Nov. 3
6:30 a.m. Allison and Justa streets; Traffic incident.
7 a.m. 1300 block of McDermott Drive; Alarm.
7:10 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
7:31 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Juvenile problems.
8:01 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
8:33 a.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Welfare concern.
9:16 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
9:36 a.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
9:43 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
10:08 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Arrest.
10:58 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
11:11 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.
11:16 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.
11:39 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.
12:23 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Telephone harassment.
1:33 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:37 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Crash.
1:54 p.m. Aycock Street and Railroad Avenue; Traffic incident.
2:10 p.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.
2:23 p.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Complaint.
2:32 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Remaining after forbid-den.
2:59 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.
3:19 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Animal complaint.
4:12 p.m. Arizona and Barrow streets; Disturbance.
4:28 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Welfare concern.
4:30 p.m. 2600 block of Fir Street; Medical.
4:30 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.
4:47 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
4:57 p.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Complaint.
5:08 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Theft.
6:10 p.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Disturbance.
6:19 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Theft.
6:23 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Harassment.
6:29 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Theft.
7:05 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
8:06 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Theft.
8:25 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:50 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Accident.
8:55 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Theft.
9:28 p.m. 3100 block of Susan Drive; Removal of subject.
Saturday, Nov. 4
12:24 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.
12:45 a.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Disturbance.
3:16 a.m. La. 182 and Ditch Avenue; Reckless driving.
4:33 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
5:37 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Medical.
6:22 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Welfare check.
7:23 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Medical.
8:47 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
9:19 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Accident.
10:21 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problems.
10:50 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.
Sunday, Nov. 5
3:39 a.m. 400 block of First Street; Suspicious person.
7:18 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
7:26 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up call.
9:03 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
9:07 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
1:05 p.m. Wren Street; Arrest.
1:45 p.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.
2:06 p.m. East Gate Shopping Center; Com-plaint.
2:08 p.m. Myrtle Street; Traffic incident.
2:47 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:52 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Animal complaint.
4:43 p.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Disturbance.
5 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Com-plaint.
5:09 p.m. General Patton and General Clark streets; Animal complaint.
6:19 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Complaint.
8:33 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
8:53 p.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Suspicious person.
9:02 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
9:34 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
9:35 p.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Suspicious person.
10:17 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Removal of subject.
Monday, Nov. 6
3:22 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Suspicious person.