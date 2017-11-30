Radio Logs for November 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

6:57 a.m. Federal Avenue near Onstead Street; Suspicious juvenile.

7:23 a.m. 200 block of Second Street; Fire.

10:29 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

10:43 a.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Welfare concern.

11:06 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.

12:43 p.m. David Drive near La. 70; Vehicle accident.

1:17 p.m. Brashear near Victor II boulevards; Vehicle accident.

3:02 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Com-plaint.

3:16 p.m. La. 70; Stalled vehicle.

4:31 p.m. Sixth Street near Ditch Avenue; Accident

6:31 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Officer stand by.

7:01 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

7:11 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

7:49 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic complaint.

7:59 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Traffic complaint.

9:09 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

9:11 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

9:14 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.

9:31 p.m. Patterson; Warrant arrest.

10:17 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Burglary.

10:52 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Theft.

11:31 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.

11:42 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Traffic complaint.

Thursday, Nov. 30

12:14 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

1:40 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.