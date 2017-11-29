Radio Logs for November 29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

6:27 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.

7:09 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Medical.

7:50 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Arrest.

8:43 a.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

9:12 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Animal complaint.

9:24 a.m. Levee Road; Complaint.

10:45 a.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Animal complaint.

11:02 a.m. 600 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.

11:32 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Com-plaint.

11:59 a.m. Short Street; Animal com-plaint.

12:09 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.

12:53 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Traffic incident.

1:07 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

1:48 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

2:06 p.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

2:24 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

3:39 p.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Stand by.

7:42 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Animal.

8:44 p.m. 1000 block of Kimberly Street; Theft.

10:06 p.m. Terrebonne and Sixth streets; Frequent patrols.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

1:01 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious activity.

2:48 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.