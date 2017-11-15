Radio Logs for November 15
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Nov. 14
6:13 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:13 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Frequent patrols.
7:45 a.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.
7:58 a.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Reckless driver.
7:59 a.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound; Stalled vehicle.
8:55 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; 911 hang up call.
9:12 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Medical.
12:16 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Theft.
12:27 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Assistance.
12:48 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Complaint.
1:58 p.m. Egle Street between Sixth Street and Federal Avenue; Loud music.
3:54 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
4:17 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Crash.
4:37 p.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Fire complaint.
4:49 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
5:25 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Harassment.
6:05 p.m. Front and Onstead streets; Juvenile problems.
6:40 p.m. 100 block of Canary Street; Disturbance.
7:53 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Juvenile problems.
8:11 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
8:15 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Harassment.
9:43 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
9:48 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Frequent patrols.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
12:06 a.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.
1:13 a.m. U.S. 90; Accident.
2:24 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Medical.
3:28 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Suspicious person.