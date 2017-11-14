Radio Logs for November 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Nov. 13

6:31 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Alarm.

8:15 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.

9:20 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

9:37 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Juvenile complaint.

9:56 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

10:01 a.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

10:15 a.m. Roselawn Drive; Animal complaint.

10:25 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

10:56 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

11:11 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

11:21 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.

12:46 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile complaint.

12:49 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile complaint.

1:35 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Medical.

1:38 p.m. Old Bridge; Complaint.

1:43 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Juvenile complaint.

4:38 p.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.

5:01 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

5:40 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Removal of subject.

6 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Traffic incident.

6:21 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.

6:29 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.

7:16 p.m. 800 block of Second Street; Alarm.

8:24 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Officer stand by.

8:27 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.

8:33 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Phone harassment.

8:44 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Com-plaint.

9:27 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Frequent patrol.

9:42 p.m. Duke and Fifth streets; Suspicious person.

10:18 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

10:26 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

11:16 p.m. Ditch Avenue and Headland Street; Animal.

11:37 p.m. First and Barrow streets; Utilities.

11:38 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

12:17 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

12:18 a.m. 100 block of St. Claire Street; Accident.

1:02 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.

5:03 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.