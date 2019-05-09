Radio logs for May 9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, May 8
3:27 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
3:27 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Hit and run.
4:21 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
4:45 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
4:45 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Assistance.
9:06 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Medical.
10:18 p.m. Maple and Pine streets; Suspicious activity.
10:30 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Theft.
11:14 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Loud music.
Thursday, May 9
1:04 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.