Radio logs for May 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, May 8

3:27 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

3:27 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Hit and run.

4:21 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

4:45 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

4:45 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Assistance.

9:06 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

10:18 p.m. Maple and Pine streets; Suspicious activity.

10:30 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Theft.

11:14 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Loud music.

Thursday, May 9

1:04 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.