Radio logs for May 9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, May 8
7:44 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Juvenile problems.
8:21 a.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Officer stand by.
8:30 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Building check.
8:38 a.m. Everett and Fifth streets; Theft.
8:56 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Assistance.
9:38 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.
9:45 a.m. Sixth and Terrebonne streets; Complaint.
9:47 a.m. 500 block of Egle; Accident.
9:54 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
10:33 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Ave; Building check.
10:44 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Accident.
10:45 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
10:49 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Theft.
11:16 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
11:27 a.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Officer stand by.
11:39 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Hit and run.
11:41 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.
11:49 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Alarm.
1:16 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
1:36 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Officer stand by.
1:38 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
2:01 p.m. Fig Street and Veterans Boulevard; Animal complaint.
3:41 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
4:19 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Assistance.
4:21 p.m. Maple near Poplar streets; Complaint.
4:37 p.m. Wren Street; Warrants.
5:06 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
5:08 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Vehicle accident.
8:46 p.m. Glenwood Avenue; Complaint.
9:27 p.m. Duke Street; Warrant arrest.
9:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Wednesday, May 9
12:08 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
12:39 a.m. 500 block of Willow Street; Disturbance.