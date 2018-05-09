Radio logs for May 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, May 8

7:44 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Juvenile problems.

8:21 a.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Officer stand by.

8:30 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Building check.

8:38 a.m. Everett and Fifth streets; Theft.

8:56 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Assistance.

9:38 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.

9:45 a.m. Sixth and Terrebonne streets; Complaint.

9:47 a.m. 500 block of Egle; Accident.

9:54 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

10:33 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Ave; Building check.

10:44 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Accident.

10:45 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

10:49 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Theft.

11:16 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

11:27 a.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Officer stand by.

11:39 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Hit and run.

11:41 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.

11:49 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Alarm.

1:16 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

1:36 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Officer stand by.

1:38 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

2:01 p.m. Fig Street and Veterans Boulevard; Animal complaint.

3:41 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

4:19 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Assistance.

4:21 p.m. Maple near Poplar streets; Complaint.

4:37 p.m. Wren Street; Warrants.

5:06 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

5:08 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Vehicle accident.

8:46 p.m. Glenwood Avenue; Complaint.

9:27 p.m. Duke Street; Warrant arrest.

9:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Wednesday, May 9

12:08 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

12:39 a.m. 500 block of Willow Street; Disturbance.