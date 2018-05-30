Radio logs for May 30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, May 29
7:47 a.m. 1200 block of North Prescott Street; Medical.
8:07 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:46 a.m. 3000 block of Carrol Drive; Medical.
9:43 a.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Assistance.
10:40 a.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Welfare check.
11:08 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Disturbance.
11:30 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.
11:34 a.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Medical.
1:07 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.
1:20 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
3:11 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Forgery.
3:27 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
3:57 p.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Assistance.
4:50 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Civil matter.
4:58 p.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Officer stand by.
5:19 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
5:27 p.m. 1400 block of Youngs Road; Animal complaint.
6:32 p.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Medical.
6:46 p.m. Fig Street; Complaint.
6:51 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Patrol request.
8:06 p.m. Sixth and Florence streets; Traffic incident.
8:15 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
8:22 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Removal of subject.
9:01 p.m. 800 block of Sycamore Street; Arrest.
9:13 p.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Medical.
10:04 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Animal complaint.
10:32 p.m. Justa Street; Suspicious subject.
11:22 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.
Wednesday, May 30
2:27 a.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Suspicious vehicle.