Radio logs for May 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, May 26

6:45 a.m. La. 182 West; Reckless driver.

8:38 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; 911 hang up call.

10:47 a.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90 junction; Arrest.

11:01 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard West exit; Traffic incident.

12:12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.

12:47 p.m. Justa Street; Suspicious per-son.

1:53 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Complaint.

1:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.

2:22 p.m. La. 182 and U.S. 90 junction; Com-plaint.

2:33 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Police assistance.

2:46 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

3:16 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

3:43 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.

3:47 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Police assistance.

5:12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

5:15 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Crash.

6:08 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

6:14 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Phone harassment.

6:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7 p.m. Brashear Avenue and First Street; Disturbance.

7:23 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:04 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Phone harassment.

8:06 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:13 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Assistance.

8:18 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Burglary.

8:48 p.m. Arizona Street; Disturbance.

11:02 p.m. Sixth and Belanger streets; Suspicious subject.

Saturday, May 27

12:39 a.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Suspicious subject.

4:20 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Disturbance.

6:12 a.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Disturbance.

6:59 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

9:25 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Assistance.

9:40 a.m. 1100 block of Shaw Street; Animal.

10:33 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

11:43 a.m. 2200 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

12:25 p.m. Chestnut Drive; Suspicious person.

12:43 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Loud music.

1:34 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Assistance.

1:51 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Accident.

2:06 p.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Street; Alarm.

2:27 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Frequent patrols.

2:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

5:46 p.m. La. 182; Traffic complaint.

6:11 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

6:46 p.m. 300 block of Youngs Road; Com-plaint.

7:11 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Traffic complaint.

7:14 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint

7:24 p.m. Duke Street; Disturbance.

8:30 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Alarm.

9:04 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.

10:09 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

11:36 p.m. 900 block of Birch Street; Disturbance.

Sunday, May 28

12:27 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

1:40 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Disturbance.

1:56 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Theft.

2:28 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Crash.

2:34 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious subject.

3:55 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:39 a.m. Bowman Street; Disturbance.

6:51 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Welfare check.

7:48 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

7:52 a.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Accident.

11:18 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

11:36 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.

12:56 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Welfare check.

1:48 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

2:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

2:09 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Com-plaint.

2:22 p.m. 100 block of St. Claire Street; Medical.

2:33 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Animal.

2:53 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Headland Street; Loud music.

3:14 p.m. Tupelo Street and Levee Road; Animal.

3:25 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

4:01 p.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.

4:27 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Medical.

4:44 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal.

4:47 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

5:09 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

5:22 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Loud music.

6:07 p.m. Industrial Road; Complaint.

7:14 p.m. Egle Street; Phone harassment.

7:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:41 p.m. Mayon Street; Complaint.

7:55 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

8:22 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Com-plaint.

9:03 p.m. U.S. 90; Traffic complaint.

9:24 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Arrest.

9:45 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Animal complaint.

9:47 p.m. Fourth Street; Traffic complaint.

8:20 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Civil matter.

11:03 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

Monday, May 29

12:03 a.m. 300 block of Pershing Street; Loud music.

12:31 a.m. Chestnut Drive and Karen Street; Loud music.

12:50 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Medical/disturbance.

2:15 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

5:38 a.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.

9:07 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

9:13 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

10:19 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

11:09 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

12:18 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal.

1:01 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

3:21 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Animal.

4:38 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Theft.

5:08 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Theft.

5:26 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Animal complaint.

6:12 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Complaint.

6:23 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Civil complaint.

6:35 p.m. 300 block of Kidd Street; Medical.

6:42 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Removal of subjects.

6:47 p.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

6:54 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Civil complaint.

7:13 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Animal complaint.

7:29 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Simple battery.

8:19 p.m. Justa Street; Juvenile problems.

8:59 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:51 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Avenue; Animal complaint.

10:42 p.m. 200 block of Aycock Street; Medical.

11:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Tuesday, May 30

12:22 a.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Juvenile problems.

1:01 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Com-plaint.

1:19 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:17 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.