Radio logs for May 29
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Saturday, May 26
6:43 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Shoplifter.
7:24 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Warrant.
8:47 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Building check.
8:51 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
9:07 p.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.
9:09 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Theft.
9:26 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
9:53 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Theft.
9:57 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
10:20 p.m. Industrial Road; Suspicious vehicle.
10:48 p.m. Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street; Assistance.
11:21 p.m. 200 block of General Patton Street; Complaint.
11:35 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
Sunday, May 27
12:27 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.
2:05 a.m. 800 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.
2:49 a.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious person.
10:48 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.
11:14 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
12:30 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.
6:44 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.
7:10 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
7:21 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Complaint.
7:56 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
8:27 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:33 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Drunk.
8:42 p.m. Keith and Justa streets; Complaint.
9:55 p.m. Ninth Street; Complaint.
10:08 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Alarm.
10:09 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical emergency.
10:43 p.m. Maple Street; Complaint.
Monday, May 28
2:58 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Building check.
9:31 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Suspicious person.
10:08 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:12 a.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Theft.
10:15 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
10:16 a.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
11:39 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
12 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Loud music.
12:23 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Accident.
12:58 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
2:22 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Medical.
3:09 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Animal.
4:29 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical.
4:42 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.
5:50 p.m. Everett Street; Reckless driver.
6:12 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
6:35 p.m. Seventh Street; Arrest.
9:27 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Theft.
9:30 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Suspicious subject.
9:42 p.m. Everett and Florida streets; Theft.
10:13 p.m. La. 182; Arrest.
10:28 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
10:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
10:44 p.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Disturbance.
11:01 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
11:24 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Assistance.
Tuesday, May 29
12:30 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
2:32 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.