Radio logs for May 29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Saturday, May 26

6:43 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Shoplifter.

7:24 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Warrant.

8:47 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Building check.

8:51 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

9:07 p.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

9:09 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Theft.

9:26 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

9:53 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Theft.

9:57 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

10:20 p.m. Industrial Road; Suspicious vehicle.

10:48 p.m. Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street; Assistance.

11:21 p.m. 200 block of General Patton Street; Complaint.

11:35 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

Sunday, May 27

12:27 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

2:05 a.m. 800 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.

2:49 a.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious person.

10:48 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

11:14 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

12:30 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.

6:44 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.

7:10 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

7:21 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Complaint.

7:56 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

8:27 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:33 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Drunk.

8:42 p.m. Keith and Justa streets; Complaint.

9:55 p.m. Ninth Street; Complaint.

10:08 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Alarm.

10:09 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical emergency.

10:43 p.m. Maple Street; Complaint.

Monday, May 28

2:58 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

9:31 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Suspicious person.

10:08 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:12 a.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Theft.

10:15 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

10:16 a.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

11:39 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

12 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Loud music.

12:23 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Accident.

12:58 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

2:22 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Medical.

3:09 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Animal.

4:29 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical.

4:42 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.

5:50 p.m. Everett Street; Reckless driver.

6:12 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

6:35 p.m. Seventh Street; Arrest.

9:27 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Theft.

9:30 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Suspicious subject.

9:42 p.m. Everett and Florida streets; Theft.

10:13 p.m. La. 182; Arrest.

10:28 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

10:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

10:44 p.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Disturbance.

11:01 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

11:24 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Assistance.

Tuesday, May 29

12:30 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

2:32 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.