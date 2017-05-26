Radio logs for May 26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, May 25

7:44 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

8:06 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Criminal damage to property.

8:37 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:10 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Arrest.

9:37 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:56 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

11:07 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Officer stand by.

1:17 p.m. 100 block of Dugas Street; 911 hang up call.

1:30 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

2:32 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

2:42 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

3:17 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

3:31 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.

4:25 p.m. Fig Street and Veterans Boulevard; Arrest.

4:26 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

5 p.m. 600 Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

5:40 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Suspicious person.

6:13 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Theft.

7:04 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Officer stand by.

7:13 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.

8:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

9:15 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

9:23 p.m. Fourth and Freret streets; Reckless driving.

9:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.

9:55 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

Friday, May 26

2:41 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Removal of subjects.

4:23 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.