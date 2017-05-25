Radio logs for May 25
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, May 23
7:47 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Civil matter.
9:18 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.
9:34 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Alarm.
10:01 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.
11:03 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.
11:13 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Welfare check.
11:21 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Traffic complaint.
12:19 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
1:54 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:59 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Suspicious subject.
3:11 p.m. La. 70; Traffic complaint.
6:34 p.m. 1200 block of Kenneth Street; Complaint.
7:01 p.m. 1400 block of Front Street; Medical emergency.
7:04 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Officer stand by.
8:36 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182 East; Medical emergency.
10:03 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.
Wednesday, May 24
6:31 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Fire.
6:59 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
7:06 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
7:34 a.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.
8:05 a.m. 600 block of Third Street; Theft.
8:51 a.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Animal complaint.
9 a.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
9:39 a.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.
10:53 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Crash.
11:14 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Medical.
1:25 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Juvenile problem.
1:52 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Reckless driver.
2:35 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.
2:50 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.
3:02 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
3:14 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Crash.
3:24 p.m. 1400 block of Front Street; Arrest.
3:37 p.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Complaint.
4:30 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Theft.
4:50 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.
4:55 p.m. 400 block of Second Street; Juvenile problem.
6:18 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.
6:33 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Accident.
7 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Juvenile problems.
7:08 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
7:42 p.m. Fig Street and Levee Road; Disturbance.
8:18 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Animal.
9:04 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
9:38 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Theft.
9:49 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
9:56 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Welfare check.
10:21 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance.
11:16 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Animal.
Thursday, May 25
12:01 a.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Loud music.
12:53 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Medical.