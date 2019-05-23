Radio logs for May 23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, May 22

4 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Criminal damage to property.

4:14 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:25 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

4:37 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

6:00 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Medical emergency.

6:34 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

6:53 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.

7:28 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.

7:55 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Theft.

8:56 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

9:09 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Medical emergency.

9:29 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious people.

9:43 p.m. Brownell Homes; Arrest.

9:55 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.

11:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.