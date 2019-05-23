Radio logs for May 23
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, May 22
4 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Criminal damage to property.
4:14 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
4:25 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
4:37 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
6:00 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Medical emergency.
6:34 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
6:53 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.
7:28 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.
7:55 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Theft.
8:56 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
9:09 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Medical emergency.
9:29 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious people.
9:43 p.m. Brownell Homes; Arrest.
9:55 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.
11:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.