Radio logs for May 17

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, May 16

8:27 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

11:41 a.m. Cottonwood Street and Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

11:48 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

1:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:57 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Criminal damage to property.

2:03 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Stand by.

3:16 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Narcotics violation.

3:17 p.m. 2500 block of Maple Street; Missing person.

3:19 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Harassment complaint.

3:45 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.

3:46 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical emergency.

4:23 p.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Accident

Friday, May 17

4:38 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.