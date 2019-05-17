Radio logs for May 17
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, May 16
8:27 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
11:41 a.m. Cottonwood Street and Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
11:48 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.
1:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:57 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Criminal damage to property.
2:03 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Stand by.
3:16 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Narcotics violation.
3:17 p.m. 2500 block of Maple Street; Missing person.
3:19 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Harassment complaint.
3:45 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.
3:46 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical emergency.
4:23 p.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Accident
Friday, May 17
4:38 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.