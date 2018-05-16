Radio logs for May 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, May 15

6:54 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

7 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

8:03 a.m. Railroad and Federal avenues; Traffic incident.

8:30 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:54 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:24 a.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Juvenile problem.

9:29 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Suspicious subject.

11:06 a.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Animal complaint.

11:16 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

12:31 p.m. Front Street; Complaint.

12:32 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.

1:39 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

2:45 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

3:07 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.

3:17 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Animal complaint.

4:04 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

5:06 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Arrest.

5:15 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

5:15 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Criminal damage to property.

5:18 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.

6:19 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

6:20 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Traffic complaint.

9:17 p.m. Brownell Homes; Arrest.

10:55 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Alarm.

Wednesday, May 16

3:49 a.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Complaint.