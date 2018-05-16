Radio logs for May 16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, May 15
6:54 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
7 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
8:03 a.m. Railroad and Federal avenues; Traffic incident.
8:30 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:54 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:24 a.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Juvenile problem.
9:29 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Suspicious subject.
11:06 a.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Animal complaint.
11:16 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.
12:31 p.m. Front Street; Complaint.
12:32 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.
1:39 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
2:45 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
3:07 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.
3:17 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Animal complaint.
4:04 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
5:06 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Arrest.
5:15 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
5:15 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Criminal damage to property.
5:18 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.
6:19 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
6:20 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Traffic complaint.
9:17 p.m. Brownell Homes; Arrest.
10:55 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
Wednesday, May 16
3:49 a.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Complaint.