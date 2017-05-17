Radio Logs for May 16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, May 16
7:13 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:50 a.m. Onstead Street; Complaint.
8 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
8:08 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
10:36 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
10:39 a.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Assistance.
11:08 a.m. 700 block of General Patton Street; Suspicious person.
11:12 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
11:15 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
11:24 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; 911 hang up call.
11:55 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Crash.
12:21 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.
1:29 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.
1:42 p.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up call.
2:11 p.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Animal complaint.
2:56 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.
3:02 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Alarm.
3:24 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
3:55 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
4:46 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
5:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.
7:39 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Civil matter.
7:53 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Disturbance.
7:56 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Lost and found.
8:07 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.
8:30 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Medical.
8:46 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Loud music.
9:13 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Suspicious person.
10:39 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Loud music.
10:43 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Officer stand by.