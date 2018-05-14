Radio logs for May 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, May 11

7:47 a.m. La. 182 East; Stalled vehicle.

7:54 a.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

8:31 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Building check.

9:37 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Building check.

10:36 a.m. Wren Street; Suspicious person.

1:02 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Stalled vehicle.

1:05 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Vehicle accident.

1:09 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Assistance.

1:24 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

1:37 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

2:40 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight.

2:48 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

2:50 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.

3:08 p.m. 1400 block of Nevada Street; Removal of a subject.

3:19 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Suspicious person.

5:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

5:32 p.m. Mayon Street; Complaint.

5:57 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive ; Juvenile complaint.

6:21 p.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Narcotics complaint.

6:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:48 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Crash.

8:24 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.

8:29 p.m. Greenwood Street; Complaint.

8:55 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

10:31 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:51 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.

10:52 p.m. Berwick; Be on the lookout.

10:54 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Hit and run.

11:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

11:09 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Saturday, May 12

12:09 a.m. Ditch and Railroad avenues; Complaint.

12:33 a.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

2:15 a.m. Second Street; Suspicious subject.

5:49 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Remove subject.

6:08 a.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.

9:43 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Suspicious vehicle.

10:07 a.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Removal of subject.

10:31 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Vehicle burglary.

10:55 a.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Simple battery.

12:43 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Removal of subject.

1:27 p.m. 100 block of Ann Street; Lost/found property.

2:29 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

2:31 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Hit and run.

3:54 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Medical emergency.

4:17 p.m. 100 block of Montana Street; Officer stand by.

4:29 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.

6:26 p.m. Pecos and Patton streets; Found property.

7:30 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.

8:18 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

8:57 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

9:51 p.m. Brashear Avenue and First Street; Suspicious subject.

9:52 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

10:26 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

11:18 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Animal Complaint.

Sunday, May 13

12:11 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Suspicious subject.

12:12 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Civil matter.

1:41 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Vehicle burglary.

2:28 a.m. Chestnut and Roselawn drives; Disturbance.

11:57 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

1:41 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

3:57 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

4:53 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Shoplifter.

7:18 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

7:40 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Theft.

7:54 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

8:59 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.

9:36 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Suspicious subject.

9:44 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Disturbance.

10:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

Monday, May 14

12:59 a.m. First Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.

4:53 a.m. 1600 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.