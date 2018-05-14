Radio logs for May 14
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, May 11
7:47 a.m. La. 182 East; Stalled vehicle.
7:54 a.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
8:31 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Building check.
9:37 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Building check.
10:36 a.m. Wren Street; Suspicious person.
1:02 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Stalled vehicle.
1:05 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Vehicle accident.
1:09 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Assistance.
1:24 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
1:37 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
2:40 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight.
2:48 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
2:50 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.
3:08 p.m. 1400 block of Nevada Street; Removal of a subject.
3:19 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Suspicious person.
5:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
5:32 p.m. Mayon Street; Complaint.
5:57 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive ; Juvenile complaint.
6:21 p.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Narcotics complaint.
6:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:48 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Crash.
8:24 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.
8:29 p.m. Greenwood Street; Complaint.
8:55 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
10:31 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:51 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.
10:52 p.m. Berwick; Be on the lookout.
10:54 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Hit and run.
11:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
11:09 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Saturday, May 12
12:09 a.m. Ditch and Railroad avenues; Complaint.
12:33 a.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
2:15 a.m. Second Street; Suspicious subject.
5:49 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Remove subject.
6:08 a.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.
9:43 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Suspicious vehicle.
10:07 a.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Removal of subject.
10:31 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Vehicle burglary.
10:55 a.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Simple battery.
12:43 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Removal of subject.
1:27 p.m. 100 block of Ann Street; Lost/found property.
2:29 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
2:31 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Hit and run.
3:54 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Medical emergency.
4:17 p.m. 100 block of Montana Street; Officer stand by.
4:29 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.
6:26 p.m. Pecos and Patton streets; Found property.
7:30 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.
8:18 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
8:57 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.
9:51 p.m. Brashear Avenue and First Street; Suspicious subject.
9:52 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
10:26 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
11:18 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Animal Complaint.
Sunday, May 13
12:11 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Suspicious subject.
12:12 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Civil matter.
1:41 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Vehicle burglary.
2:28 a.m. Chestnut and Roselawn drives; Disturbance.
11:57 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
1:41 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
3:57 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
4:53 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Shoplifter.
7:18 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
7:40 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Theft.
7:54 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
8:59 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.
9:36 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Suspicious subject.
9:44 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Disturbance.
10:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
Monday, May 14
12:59 a.m. First Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.
4:53 a.m. 1600 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.