Radio logs for May 10

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, May 9

8:05 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

9:19 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Assistance.

10:42 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Building check.

11:04 a.m. 500 block of Myrtle Street; Fire.

11:31 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Officer stand by.

12:19 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

1:44 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

2:30 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

4:42 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Vehicle accident.

6:26 p.m. Franklin Street and Federal Avenue; Complaint.

7:20 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Lost and found.

7:42 p.m. Katherine and Roderick streets; Arrest.

8:45 p.m. 2700 block of Elm Street; Welfare concern.

9:15 p.m. Garber Street; Patrol request.

9:28 p.m. Elm Street; Disturbance.

9:51 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

10:46 p.m. Everett Street; Complaint.

11:29 p.m. Egle Street and Federal Avenue; Crash.

Thursday, May 10

1:27 a.m. Federal Avenue and Wise Street; Arrest.

2:13 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

3:06 a.m. 900 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

3:50 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:39 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.