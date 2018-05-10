Radio logs for May 10
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, May 9
8:05 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
9:19 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Assistance.
10:42 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Building check.
11:04 a.m. 500 block of Myrtle Street; Fire.
11:31 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Officer stand by.
12:19 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
1:44 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
2:30 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
4:42 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Vehicle accident.
6:26 p.m. Franklin Street and Federal Avenue; Complaint.
7:20 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Lost and found.
7:42 p.m. Katherine and Roderick streets; Arrest.
8:45 p.m. 2700 block of Elm Street; Welfare concern.
9:15 p.m. Garber Street; Patrol request.
9:28 p.m. Elm Street; Disturbance.
9:51 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
10:46 p.m. Everett Street; Complaint.
11:29 p.m. Egle Street and Federal Avenue; Crash.
Thursday, May 10
1:27 a.m. Federal Avenue and Wise Street; Arrest.
2:13 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.
3:06 a.m. 900 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
3:50 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
4:39 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.