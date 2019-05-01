Radio logs for May 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, April 30

12:57 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

2:07 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

2:09 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Burglary.

2:28 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

3:09 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

3:26 p.m. La. 182; Complaint.

4:03 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

4:03 p.m. La. 182; Crash.

4:56 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

6:58 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Animal complaint.

7:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Welfare concern.

7:48 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Patrol request.

Wednesday, May 1

12:14 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.

2:23 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Suspicious persons.