Radio logs for March 8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, March 7
10:25 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Accident.
12:33 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
12:43 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Assistance.
13:11 p.m. Ditch Street and La. 182; Accident.
13:21 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
14:04 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Assistance.
14:14 p.m. 300 block of Adams Street; Suspicious person.
15:03 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
16:49 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.
16:59 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Complaint.
18:07 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.
18:39 p.m. La. 70; Stalled vehicle.
Friday, March 8
1:10 a.m. La. 182 East; Assistance.
2:40 a.m. 2500 block of Elm Street; Suspicious person.