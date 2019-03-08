Radio logs for March 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, March 7

10:25 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Accident.

12:33 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

12:43 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Assistance.

13:11 p.m. Ditch Street and La. 182; Accident.

13:21 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

14:04 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Assistance.

14:14 p.m. 300 block of Adams Street; Suspicious person.

15:03 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

16:49 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

16:59 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Complaint.

18:07 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

18:39 p.m. La. 70; Stalled vehicle.

Friday, March 8

1:10 a.m. La. 182 East; Assistance.

2:40 a.m. 2500 block of Elm Street; Suspicious person.