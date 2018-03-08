Radio logs for March 8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, March 7
5:42 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Investigation.
7:14 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Animal complaint.
7:38 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Animal complaint.
7:53 a.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.
8:04 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
8:12 a.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.
8:25 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
9:25 a.m. 3100 block of Roselawn Drive; Animal complaint.
9:25 a.m. McDermott Drive; Animal complaint.
10:12 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Assistance.
10:33 a.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
10:52 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.
11:11 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal complaint.
12:33 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Simple battery.
12:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
12:53 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
1:11 p.m. Morgan City Jail; Warrant arrest.
1:25 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Assistance.
1:34 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Medical.
1:41 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Simple assault.
1:57 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.
2 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
2:46 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
3:30 p.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Hang up call.
3:52 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
4:06 p.m. Barrow and Third streets; Medical.
4:56 p.m. 1400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.
5:17 p.m. 1000 block of Duke Street; Investigation.
6:23 p.m. La. 182 East; Complaint.
6:29 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
6:31 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.
6:34 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.
6:43 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Complaint.
7:08 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.
7:44 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
8:03 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious person.
8:57 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.
10:35 p.m. Front Street and Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
11:34 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.
Thursday, March 8
12:08 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
2:01 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Disturbance.
4:12 a.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Noise complaint.