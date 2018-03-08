Radio logs for March 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, March 7

5:42 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Investigation.

7:14 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Animal complaint.

7:38 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Animal complaint.

7:53 a.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

8:04 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

8:12 a.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.

8:25 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

9:25 a.m. 3100 block of Roselawn Drive; Animal complaint.

9:25 a.m. McDermott Drive; Animal complaint.

10:12 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Assistance.

10:33 a.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

10:52 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

11:11 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal complaint.

12:33 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Simple battery.

12:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

12:53 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

1:11 p.m. Morgan City Jail; Warrant arrest.

1:25 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Assistance.

1:34 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Medical.

1:41 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Simple assault.

1:57 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.

2 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

2:46 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

3:30 p.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Hang up call.

3:52 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.

4:06 p.m. Barrow and Third streets; Medical.

4:56 p.m. 1400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.

5:17 p.m. 1000 block of Duke Street; Investigation.

6:23 p.m. La. 182 East; Complaint.

6:29 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

6:31 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.

6:34 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.

6:43 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Complaint.

7:08 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.

7:44 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

8:03 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious person.

8:57 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.

10:35 p.m. Front Street and Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

11:34 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.

Thursday, March 8

12:08 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

2:01 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Disturbance.

4:12 a.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Noise complaint.