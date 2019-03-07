Radio logs for March 7
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, March 6
8:09 a.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Animal.
9:40 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
10 a.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Drive; Alarm.
2:01 p.m. La. 182 and U.S. 90; Accident.
2:45 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.
3:16 p.m. 300 block of First Street; Medical.
4:45 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.
5:02 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
5:46 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.
6:10 p.m. 800 block of Marshall Street; 911 hang up call.
6:16 p.m. 900 block of David Drive; Alarm.
6:27 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Officer stand by.
6:38 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.
8:11 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.
10:30 p.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal complaint.
10:33 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard off-ramp; Stalled vehicle.
11:53 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
Thursday, March 7
2:43 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.