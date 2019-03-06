Radio logs for March 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, March 4

8:31 a.m. 1100 block of Dora Street ; Assistance.

8:54 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

9 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

9:14 a.m. Brownell Homes; Arrest.

9:25 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street ; Alarm.

10:27 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street ; Theft.

12:59 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:48 p.m. Belanger Street and Federal Avenue; Arrest.

2:49 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street ; Suspicious person.

3:08 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street ; Assistance.

4:05 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street ; Assistance.

4:21 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Violation of protective.

5:54 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

6:24 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Theft.

8:08 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.

8:43 p.m. 2000 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

9:30 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Assistance.

10:39 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

11:41 p.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Animal complaint.

Tuesday, March 5

12:41 a.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.

2:13 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.

2:46 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:22 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

7:32 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.

8:05 a.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 Junction; Assistance.

9:04 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue ; Hang up call.

9:30 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street ; Communication complaint.

9:53 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:18 a.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Medical.

11:06 a.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 Junction; Arrest.

11:50 a.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Alarm.

12:52 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

3:33 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street ; Remove subject.

4:23 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street ; Assistance.

4:28 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Burglary.

4:30 p.m. Sixth and Bowman streets ; Disturbance.

6:29 p.m. Marquis Manor and Hickory Street; Crash.

7:40 p.m. 1600 block of Walnut Drive; Stand by.

7:51 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Disturbance.

8:20 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious subject.

8:23 p.m. 1000 block of Chestnut Drove; 911 hang up.

9:04 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

10:49 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Wednesday, March 6

12:24 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.