Radio logs for March 6
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, March 4
8:31 a.m. 1100 block of Dora Street ; Assistance.
8:54 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
9 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.
9:14 a.m. Brownell Homes; Arrest.
9:25 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street ; Alarm.
10:27 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street ; Theft.
12:59 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:48 p.m. Belanger Street and Federal Avenue; Arrest.
2:49 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street ; Suspicious person.
3:08 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street ; Assistance.
4:05 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street ; Assistance.
4:21 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Violation of protective.
5:54 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
6:24 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Theft.
8:08 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.
8:43 p.m. 2000 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
9:30 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Assistance.
10:39 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
11:41 p.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Animal complaint.
Tuesday, March 5
12:41 a.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.
2:13 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.
2:46 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:22 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.
7:32 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.
8:05 a.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 Junction; Assistance.
9:04 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue ; Hang up call.
9:30 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street ; Communication complaint.
9:53 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:18 a.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Medical.
11:06 a.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 Junction; Arrest.
11:50 a.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Alarm.
12:52 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.
3:33 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street ; Remove subject.
4:23 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street ; Assistance.
4:28 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Burglary.
4:30 p.m. Sixth and Bowman streets ; Disturbance.
6:29 p.m. Marquis Manor and Hickory Street; Crash.
7:40 p.m. 1600 block of Walnut Drive; Stand by.
7:51 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Disturbance.
8:20 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious subject.
8:23 p.m. 1000 block of Chestnut Drove; 911 hang up.
9:04 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
10:49 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Wednesday, March 6
12:24 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.