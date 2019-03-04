Radio logs for March 4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, March 1

6:52 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problems.

7:02 a.m. 1100 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.

7:10 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

7:36 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Medical.

8:01 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

9:14 a.m. Everett and Fourth streets; Accident.

9:22 a.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Harassment.

9:40 a.m. 300 block of Ninth Street; Traffic incident.

10:48 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Harassment.

11:34 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

11:49 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

12 p.m. 800 block of Sycamore Street; Complaint.

12:02 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up.

12:12 p.m. 3000 block of Helen Street; Harassment.

12:19 p.m. Kentucky Street; Suspicious activity.

12:30 p.m. 800 block of Susan Drive; Alarm.

12:56 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

1:13 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

1:16 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.

2:10 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

2:25 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

3 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Accident.

4:07 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

4:42 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

4:45 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Filmore Street; Animal.

4:51 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Disturbance.

6:18 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

7:51 p.m. La. 182 East; Reckless driver.

8:14 p.m. Franklin Street; Loud music.

9:13 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical emergency.

9:29 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up call.

9:37 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Medical emergency.

9:59 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

10:02 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Fight.

10:44 p.m. 800 block of Willard Street; Medical emergency.

10:57 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

11:12 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

11:37 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

Saturday, March 2

12:07 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

12:15 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Domestic disturbance.

12:40 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Removal of subject.

1:31 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Fight.

3:33 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious person.

4:19 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

6:06 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:58 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

11:20 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.

11:40 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Officer stand by.

12:53 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

2:51 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Disturbance.

5:53 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street ; Disturbance.

6:57 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street ; Investigation.

719:47 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

9:17 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

10:22 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

10:30 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

11:10 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

Sunday, March 3

1:17 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Assistance.

2:34 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:35 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street ; Arrest.

3:06 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:30 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Animal.

11:34 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.

12:36 p.m. Brownell and Second streets; Traffic incident.

2:27 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

2:38 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

3:02 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; 911 hang up.

3:46 p.m. Marguerite and Sixth streets; Disturbance.

4:09 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

5:04 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

7:51 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard Exit; Assistance.

7:52 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.

7:56 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Fight.

9:15 p.m. 200 block of Levee Road; Reckless driver.

9:19 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

9:20 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.

9:23 p.m. 500 block of Willow Street; Disturbance.

10:32 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

11:07 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.