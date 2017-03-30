Radio logs for March 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, March 28

6:02 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

6:32 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.

7:47 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Battery.

8:02 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

8:08 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.

8:20 a.m. Roderick and Catherine streets; Disturbance.

10:49 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.

11:14 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Assistance.

11:25 a.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Complaint.

11:45 a.m. Filmore Street; Patrol request.

11:55 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.

12:31 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

12:50 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

1:05 p.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Welfare concern.

1:17 p.m. 7000 block of Park Road; Officer standby.

1:30 p.m. 400 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.

2:37 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Complaint.

3:27 p.m. 700 block of Kentucky Street; Traffic complaint.

4:09 p.m. Justa Street; Disturbance.

4:39 p.m. Levee Road; Disturbance.

5:19 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

6:26 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

6:55 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Officer stand by.

7:14 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

7:39 p.m. 900 block of Kimberly Street; Animal complaint.

7:59 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

8:10 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

10:36 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

Wednesday, March 29

3:39 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:34 a.m. 900 block of Levee Road; Suspicious person.

8:41 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.

9 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

9:22 a.m. Belanger and Front streets; Suspicious person.

9:33 a.m. 1000 block of Palm Street; Medical.

10:09 a.m. Second and Terrebonne streets; Suspicious person.

10:36 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.

12:35 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.

12:58 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.

1:02 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Harassment.

2:14 p.m. 400 block of Songe Street; Harassment.

2:49 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Accident.

4:05 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:31 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Accident.

5:33 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Medical.

5:43 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

6:54 p.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Disturbance.

7:22 p.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

7:22 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Loud music.

8:07 p.m. Garber Street; Patrol request.

8:11 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

8:14 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.

8:23 p.m. 300 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

8:40 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:19 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

10:22 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

Thursday, March 30

4:04 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

5:08 a.m. 600 block of Michigan Street; Alarm.