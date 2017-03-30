Radio logs for March 30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, March 28
6:02 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
6:32 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.
7:47 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Battery.
8:02 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
8:08 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.
8:20 a.m. Roderick and Catherine streets; Disturbance.
10:49 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.
11:14 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Assistance.
11:25 a.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Complaint.
11:45 a.m. Filmore Street; Patrol request.
11:55 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.
12:31 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
12:50 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
1:05 p.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Welfare concern.
1:17 p.m. 7000 block of Park Road; Officer standby.
1:30 p.m. 400 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.
2:37 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Complaint.
3:27 p.m. 700 block of Kentucky Street; Traffic complaint.
4:09 p.m. Justa Street; Disturbance.
4:39 p.m. Levee Road; Disturbance.
5:19 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.
6:26 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
6:55 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Officer stand by.
7:14 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
7:39 p.m. 900 block of Kimberly Street; Animal complaint.
7:59 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
8:10 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
10:36 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
Wednesday, March 29
3:39 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:34 a.m. 900 block of Levee Road; Suspicious person.
8:41 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.
9 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
9:22 a.m. Belanger and Front streets; Suspicious person.
9:33 a.m. 1000 block of Palm Street; Medical.
10:09 a.m. Second and Terrebonne streets; Suspicious person.
10:36 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.
12:35 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.
12:58 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.
1:02 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Harassment.
2:14 p.m. 400 block of Songe Street; Harassment.
2:49 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Accident.
4:05 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
4:31 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Accident.
5:33 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Medical.
5:43 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
6:54 p.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Disturbance.
7:22 p.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.
7:22 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Loud music.
8:07 p.m. Garber Street; Patrol request.
8:11 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
8:14 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.
8:23 p.m. 300 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
8:40 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:19 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
10:22 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
Thursday, March 30
4:04 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
5:08 a.m. 600 block of Michigan Street; Alarm.