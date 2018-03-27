Radio logs for March 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, March 26

11:04 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Assistance.

11:28 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Assistance.

12:22 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:45 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

1:39 p.m. Patterson; Arrest.

3:08 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Complaint.

3:10 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Complaint.

3:32 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

3:48 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

3:53 p.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:58 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.

4:42 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

4:52 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious subject.

5:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

5:11 p.m. Freret and Seventh streets; Traffic complaint.

7:09 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

7:54 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

7:57 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Shoplifter.

8:15 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

8:18 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

8:29 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Welfare check.

8:31 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Juvenile problems.

9:46 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

Tuesday, March 27

12:17 a.m. 200 block of Leona Street; Complaint.

1:21 a.m. 800 block of Belanger Street; Medical emergency.

1:50 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Vehicle burglary.

2:29 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Warrants.

3:32 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

3:50 a.m. 800 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

5:31 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Alarm.