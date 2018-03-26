Radio logs for March 26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, March 23

8:14 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Complaint.

8:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:29 a.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

10:08 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

10:12 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

10:22 a.m. Railroad Avenue and East Boulevard; Arrest.

10:37 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Medical.

11:12 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

11:35 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Telephone harassment.

11:40 a.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Medical.

12:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

12:07 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.

12:09 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

12:29 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Theft.

12:33 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

12:42 p.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; Patrol request.

1:04 p.m. Cottonwood Street and Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

1:04 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Arrest.

1:06 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Telephone harassment.

1:31 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Assistance.

1:41 p.m. 100 block of Halsey Street; Animal complaint.

2:03 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.

2:10 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Arrest.

2:51 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

2:58 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Crash.

3:30 p.m. 800 block of Eighth Street; 911 hang up call.

4:06 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.

4:26 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

5:57 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Animal.

6:01 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.

8:07 p.m. Federal Avenue and Franklin Street; Animal.

9:12 p.m. Maple and Onstead streets; Accident.

10:40 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.

10:48 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.

Saturday, March 24

12:03 a.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

12:34 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Theft.

5 a.m. First Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

7:07 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:06 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:45 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Warrants.

8:50 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Lost and found.

10:15 a.m. Duke Street; Traffic incident.

10:22 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.

10:57 a.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Complaint.

12:26 p.m. Halsey Street and La. 182; Animal complaint.

12:32 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Reckless driver.

1:38 p.m. Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

2:29 p.m. Greenwood Street; Arrest.

2:53 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.

3:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.

4:24 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Patrol request.

4:55 p.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

5:40 p.m. Acorn and Garber streets and Federal Avenue; Frequent patrols.

5:52 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Animal.

7:32 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Animal.

7:39 p.m. 1000 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

8:26 p.m. 1600 block of Chatsworth Drive; Disturbance.

8:29 p.m. 3100 block of Roselawn Drive; Disturbance.

10:31 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:59 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Theft.

11:03 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.

11:17 p.m. Third and Freret streets; Complaint.

11:45 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

Sunday, March 25

1:34 a.m. 1000 block of Kimberly Street; Suspicious activity.

2:17 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Forgery.

6:23 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

11:16 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Lost and found.

11:43 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.

11:56 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Animal complaint.

12:57 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Removal of subject.

1:05 p.m. Headland and Ditch streets; Traffic incident.

2:21 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Reckless driver.

3:22 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.

4:54 p.m. Justa Street and Karen Drive; Crash.

5:08 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Loud music.

5:29 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

5:42 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

5:58 p.m. Pecan and Tupelo streets; Animal.

6:21 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Phone harassment.

7:01 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Disturbance.

7:19 p.m. Federal Avenue and Orange Street; Loud music.

7:29 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Reckless driving.

8:51 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.

9 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Disturbance.

9:05 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

10:49 p.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Suspicious person.

11:18 p.m. Federal Avenue and Freret Street; Suspicious person.

Monday, March 26

12:23 a.m. Fourth and Barrow streets; Animal.