Radio logs for March 23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, March 22

6:32 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Suspicious vehicle

8:23 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by

8:43 a.m. Leona and Sixth streets; Suspicious person(s)

9:18 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Domestic disturbance

10:16 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint

12:15 p.m. La. 182 East; Vehicle accident

12:24 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance

1:34 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Complaint

1:49 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Simple battery

2:59 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint

3:01 p.m. 1500 block of Nevada Street; Complaint

3:03 p.m. McDermott Drive; Animal complaint

3:19 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint

3:50 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft

4:04 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance

4:26 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint

5:04 p.m. La. 182 East; Animal complaint

5:33 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Complaint

5:45 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Complaint

6:02 p.m. 1400 block of Elm Street; Suspicious subject

6:18 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Reckless driver

6:28 p.m. Baldwin; Crash

7:16 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Civil matter

7:18 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm

7:51 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint

9:32 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Suspicious subject

10:03 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Narcotics complaint

10:14 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance

10:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Narcotics complaint