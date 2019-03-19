Radio logs for March 19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, March 18

6:24 a.m. David Drive and La. 182; Complaint.

6:55 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

7:34 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

7:40 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Crash.

8:04 a.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Complaint.

9:13 a.m. 3100 block of Susan Drive; Reckless driver.

9:46 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Disturbance.

9:57 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:01 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

10:17 a.m. 400 block of First Street; Telephone harassment.

10:31 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Stand by.

11:08 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

11:25 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Reckless driver

11:32 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.

11:51 a.m. Maple Street; Crash.

12:08 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

12:11 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.

1:07 p.m. Kentucky Street; Complaint.

1:20 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Warrant.

1:27 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

1:38 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

2:03 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

2:13 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Theft.

2:20 p.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.

2:43 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical

2:55 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

2:56 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Stand by.

3:34 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Myrtle Street; Reckless driver.

3:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:56 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Animal complaint.

4:06 p.m. Allison and Roderick streets; Reckless driver.

9:46 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Amber Street; Arrest.

10:15 p.m. Front and Belanger streets; Arrest.

10:27 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.