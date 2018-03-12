Radio logs for March 12
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, March 9
6:53 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Medical.
7:13 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
8:20 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
8:39 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Medical.
9:28 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.
9:36 a.m. 600 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
9:39 a.m. 900 block of Short Street; Assistance.
9:55 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.
11 a.m. 8100 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
11:23 a.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Medical.
1:58 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious person.
2:14 p.m. First Street and Railroad Avenue; Hit and run.
2:16 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Accident.
3:35 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
3:37 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
3:58 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.
4:07 p.m. La. 70; Medical.
4:28 p.m. La. 182/U.S. 90 Junction; Reckless driving.
5:56 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.
6:02 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Animal complaint.
6:47 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Patrol request.
6:50 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
6:56 p.m. Avenue and La. 182; Reckless driver.
7:53 p.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Suspicious vehicle.
8:01 p.m. La. 182 East; Arrest.
8:38 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
9:01 p.m. Orange Street; Patrol request.
9:15 p.m. Orange Street and Federal Avenue; Loud music.
9:49 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.
10:04 p.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Removal of subject.
10:29 p.m. Industrial Road and La. 182; Suspicious subject.
Saturday, March 10
12:45 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
1:37 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
1:41 a.m. Front Street; Complaint.
2:17 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
3:19 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.
3:28 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:39 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
7:23 a.m. 1100 block of Dora Street; 911 hang up.
9:07 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
9:10 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Animal.
9:49 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
10:20 a.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Assistance.
10:56 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
12:48 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Accident.
4:50 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Animal.
5:08 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.
5:24 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.
5:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Patrol request.
6:05 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Loud music.
6:31 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.
6:34 p.m. Roderick and Chennault streets; Traffic incident.
7:16 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
7:26 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Animal complaint.
7:27 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
9:27 p.m. 900 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.
9:34 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.
10:46 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:34 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problem.
11:48 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Telephone harassment.
11:53 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Animal complaint.
Sunday, March 11
12 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
3:21 a.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Complaint.
3:35 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
3:50 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:51 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:56 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
7:57 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Medical.
8:59 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Animal.
10:10 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.
11:12 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Loud music.
1:26 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Fire.
2:36 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
4:06 p.m. Maryland and Fifth streets; Assistance.
4:31 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.
4:43 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
4:50 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Complaint.
6:51 p.m. Garber Street; Reckless driver.
7:49 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Officer stand by.
7:50 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Arrest.
8:13 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.
8:48 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Criminal damage to property.
9:04 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Arrest.
9:39 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:29 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Crash.
Monday, March 12
12:32 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
3:08 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Theft.