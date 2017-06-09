Radio logs for June 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, June 8

7:08 a.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Disturbance.

8:12 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.

10:45 a.m. 200 block of Barrow Street; Medical.

10:51 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Officer stand by.

11:06 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

12:38 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.

12:41 p.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Drive; Harassment.

12:45 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Forgery.

12:49 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Suspicious person.

1:02 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Officer stand by.

2 p.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Complaint.

3:30 p.m. 300 block of Adams Street; Fire.

3:49 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

4:25 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

4:37 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problems.

4:41 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.

4:41 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

4:46 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Animal.

5:05 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Accident.

5:10 p.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

5:27 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Hit and run.

6:14 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Arrest.

6:21 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

6:53 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

8:48 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

10:14 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Removal of subject.

10:44 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

10:52 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

11:01 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:56 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; 911 hang up call.

Friday, June 9

1:26 a.m. Cottonwood Street and La. 182; Arrest.

2:04 a.m. 3200 block of Tammy Drive; Medical.