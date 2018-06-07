Radio logs for June 7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, June 6

5:56 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Theft.

7:11 a.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Medical.

7:31 a.m. Justa Street and Diane Drive; Lost and found.

7:38 a.m. 3000 block of Frances Street; Suspicious activity.

8:08 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:39 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

9:12 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

9:29 a.m. 1300 block of Walnut Drive; Harassment.

10:07 a.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Street; Theft.

10:16 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Harassment.

10:43 a.m. 900 block of Levee Road; Welfare check.

10:55 a.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Lost and found.

11:06 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

11:44 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Medical.

12:34 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

1:33 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Theft.

1:55 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Theft.

2:28 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

2:36 p.m. 2200 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

2:49 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

3:25 p.m. Justa Street and Diane Drive; Lost and found.

4:07 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

4:27 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

4:39 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:55 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Theft.

5:56 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

6:42 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Officer stand by.

7 p.m. Acorn Street; Juvenile problem.

7:11 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

7:31 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

7:59 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

8:29 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:34 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.

10:01 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

10:02 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

10:18 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

10:54 p.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drive; Complaint.

11:38 p.m. 3000 block of Carrol Drive; Medical.

Thursday, June 7

12:02 a.m. 1300 block of McDermott Drive; Theft.

1:18 a.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Arrest.