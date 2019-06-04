Radio logs for June 4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, June 3

4:23 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Removal of subject.

5:46 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Welfare concern.

5:58 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.

6:14 p.m. 100 block of Marguerite Street; Stand by.

7:05 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

7:06 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

7:51 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.

7:55 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Alarm.

8:27 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

10:51 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Seventh Street; Arrest.

Tuesday, June 4

1:35 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

4:42 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.