Radio logs for June 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, May 31

3:46 p.m. Old Bridge; Traffic incident.

4:05 p.m. Cefalu Trailer Park; Complaint.

4:11 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Notification of probation violation.

4:15 p.m. Fir Street; Accident.

4:41 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Narcotics violation.

11:33 p.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90; Stalled vehicle.

Saturday, June 1

12:44 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

1:03 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Medical.

1:26 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Fire.

2:24 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:46 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

1:48 p.m. Fourth and Freret streets; Traffic incident.

2:19 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Runaway juvenile.

2:27 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.

2:44 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Medical emergency.

3:20 p.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.

3:41 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical emergency.

3:52 p.m. Russo’s Landing; Suspicious vehicle.

4:15 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subject.

4:30 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Store walkthrough.

4:46 p.m. 600 block of Maine Street; Drunk man.

8:31 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:34 p.m. La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

8:51 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

Sunday, June 2

12:27 a.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Loud music.

12:39 a.m. Fifth and Freret streets; Suspicious subject.

3:28 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Patrol request.

4:33 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.

4:53 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Welfare concern.

6:27 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

8:52 a.m. 1500 block of Second Street; Complaint.

11:06 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Harassment.

11:10 a.m. 900 block of Short Street; Welfare check.

11:14 a.m. Glenwood Street; Medical emergency.

11:21 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:19 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

8:50 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

9:08 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.

10:12 p.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Disturbance.

11:35 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

Monday, June 3

12:32 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

12:42 a.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.