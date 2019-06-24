Radio logs for June 24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, June 21

3:20 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

3:47 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Traffic incident.

4:43 p.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Road; Animal.

4:58 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Juvenile problems.

5:05 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Accident.

9:38 p.m. 11th Street and La. 182; Stand by.

10:18 p.m. 100 block of Montana Street; Disturbance.

10:49 p.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Search warrant.

12:37 a.m. Tourist Center area; Stalled vehicle.

Saturday, June 22

12:43 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Drive; Remove a subject.

12:47 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

1:11 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Sexual assault/rape.

1:27 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Disturbance.

1:47 a.m. Seventh Street; Arrest.

4:36 p.m. 700 block of Leona Street; Medical.

6:51 p.m. Lake End Park; Detail.

7 p.m. Cannata’s ; Arrest.

8:01 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Theft.

8:04 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

8:18 p.m. Sixth and Greenwood streets; Medical.

9:14 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Phone harassment.

9:57 p.m. U.S. 90/La. 70 Junction; Arrest.

10:53 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Stand by.

11:32 p.m. Freret and First streets; Reckless operation.

11:46 p.m. Everett Street Ball Park; Disturbance.

Sunday, June 23

12:08 a.m. U.S. 90/La. 70 Junction; Assist.

12:46 a.m. Tokyo Fish; Arrest.

1:06 a.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Remove a subject.

1:42 a.m. Lake End Park; Complaint.

2:09 a.m. Second Image; Suspicious person.

4:53 a.m. 1800 block of Elm Street; Suspicious person.

12:59 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.

1:51 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Animal complaint.

3:18 p.m. Lake End Park; Removal of subject.

3:28 p.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Welfare check.

4:12 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:19 p.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Vehicle burglary.

4:21 p.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Vehicle burglary.

4:42 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Suspicious person.

5:21 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Welfare check.

5:23 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

5:28 p.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Complaint.

5:30 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Stalled vehicle.

8:14 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Reckless operation.

10:18 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stand by.

11:07 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Search warrant.

11:35 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Medical.

Monday, June 24

12:17 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

12:42 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

12:42 a.m. Wren Street; Medical.

2:34 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Arrest.