Radio Logs for June 22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, June 22

7:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:07 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

9:26 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Medical.

10:25 a.m. Everett and Sixth streets; Patrol request.

10:42 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Telephone harassment.

10:56 a.m. Greenwood Street; Animal com-plaint.

11:10 a.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Warrant.

11:53 a.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Complaint.

12:01 p.m. 1000 block of First Street; Complaint.

12:29 p.m. Maple and Hilda streets; Arrest.

12:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

12:38 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Animal complaint.

1:45 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

2:01 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.

2:02 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

3:01 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.

3:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:38 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

6:22 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.

7:39 p.m. Louisiana and Fifth streets; Frequent patrols.

7:49 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Fire.

7:54 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

8:08 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

8:29 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

8:34 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

10:37 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Juvenile problems.

Friday, June 23

12:06 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

12:59 a.m. 700 block of Third Street; Alarm.

1:03 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Removal of subject.

2:03 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.

2:37 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

3:27 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.