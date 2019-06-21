Radio logs for June 21
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, June 20
10:53 a.m. 700 block of Louisa Street; Suspicious person.
11:34 a.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Accident.
11:42 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Theft.
11:48 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove a subject.
12:54 p.m. Cedar and Hickory streets; Reckless operation.
1:03 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Hang up call.
1:22 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
2:08 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Speak to an officer.
2:24 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Damage to property.
2:56 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Assist.
3:24 p.m. Lawrence Park area; Suspicious person.
3:27 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
3:33 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Theft.
3:57 p.m. Berwick/Morgan City; Small be on the lookout.
5:05 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street ; Vehicle burglary.
Friday, June 21
3:57 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.
4:15 a.m. Roderick Street and La. 182; Assistance.