Radio logs for June 20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, June 19

4:24 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.

4:25 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Officer stand by.

7:01 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Fight.

7:06 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Harassment.

7:18 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.

7:25 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical emergency.

8:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:52 p.m. North Prescott Street; Accident.

8:59 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Harassment.

9:01 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Fireworks.

9:29 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.

10:20 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Patrol request.

11:35 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.

Thursday, June 20

1:02 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

1:20 a.m. 500 block of Florida Street; Medical emergency.

1:33 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Suspicious person.

2:37 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Medical emergency.

3:01 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Alarm.

3:21 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Theft from a vehicle.