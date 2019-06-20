Radio logs for June 20
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, June 19
4:24 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.
4:25 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Officer stand by.
7:01 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Fight.
7:06 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Harassment.
7:18 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.
7:25 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical emergency.
8:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:52 p.m. North Prescott Street; Accident.
8:59 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Harassment.
9:01 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Fireworks.
9:29 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.
10:20 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Patrol request.
11:35 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.
Thursday, June 20
1:02 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
1:20 a.m. 500 block of Florida Street; Medical emergency.
1:33 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Suspicious person.
2:37 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Medical emergency.
3:01 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Alarm.
3:21 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Theft from a vehicle.