Radio logs for June 18
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, June 17
4:46 p.m. La. 182 and Aycock Street; accident.
5:12 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; medical emergency.
5:46 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; accident.
5:58 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; juvenile problems.
Tuesday, June 18
12:47 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; complaint.
1:04 a.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; frequent patrol.
1:15 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; arrest.