Radio logs for June 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, June 12

9:24 a.m. 100 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious subject.

9:52 a.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Animal complaint.

10:46 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:57 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Harassment.

11:03 a.m. 900 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.

11:50 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

12:51 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

2:11 p.m. Baseball Complex; Theft.

3:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Jail search.

3:09 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.

3:43 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Thursday, June 13

12:11 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious activity.

12:23 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.