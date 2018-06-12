Radio logs for June 12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, June 11

6:17 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Utilities.

6:23 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:29 a.m. 900 block of Second Street; Removal of subject.

6:40 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

8:51 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

9:19 a.m. 2500 block of Maple Street; Animal complaint.

9:44 a.m. Justa Street and Karen Drive; Patrol request.

10:20 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.

10:23 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.

10:25 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

10:26 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

10:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:46 a.m. Onstead and Mayon streets; Complaint.

10:50 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Crash.

11:09 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Crash.

11:42 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.

11:45 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Complaint.

11:46 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

1:51 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:52 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Complaint.

3:18 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.

3:23 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:16 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Juvenile problems.

7:23 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

8 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.

8:07 p.m. Diane Drive and Justa Street; Complaint.

8:12 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

9:16 p.m. 500 block of Arkansas Street; Animal.

10:27 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; 911 hang up.

Tuesday, June 12

2:45 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.