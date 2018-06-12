Radio logs for June 12
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, June 11
6:17 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Utilities.
6:23 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Complaint.
6:29 a.m. 900 block of Second Street; Removal of subject.
6:40 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
8:51 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
9:19 a.m. 2500 block of Maple Street; Animal complaint.
9:44 a.m. Justa Street and Karen Drive; Patrol request.
10:20 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.
10:23 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.
10:25 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
10:26 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
10:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:46 a.m. Onstead and Mayon streets; Complaint.
10:50 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Crash.
11:09 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Crash.
11:42 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.
11:45 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Complaint.
11:46 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
1:51 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:52 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Complaint.
3:18 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.
3:23 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.
7:16 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Juvenile problems.
7:23 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
8 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.
8:07 p.m. Diane Drive and Justa Street; Complaint.
8:12 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
9:16 p.m. 500 block of Arkansas Street; Animal.
10:27 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; 911 hang up.
Tuesday, June 12
2:45 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.