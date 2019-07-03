Radio logs for July 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, July 2

12:11 p.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

12:21 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

2:20 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Hang up call.

2:39 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical emergency.

2:51 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Frequent patrol.

2:59 p.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

3:05 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Phone harassment.

4:02 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Welfare concern.

4:04 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.

4:39 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Complaint.

5:21 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

11:21 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.

Wednesday, July 3

12:15 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

2:16 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:51 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

3 a.m. Federal Avenue and Egle Street; Arrest.

3:50 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.