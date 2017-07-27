Radio Logs for July 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, July 26

6:31 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Alarm.

8:20 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:51 a.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Assistance.

9:53 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:20 a.m. 900 block of Ida Street; Suspicious vehicle.

11:44 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic complaint.

11:47 a.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Street; Disturbance.

12:32 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

1:59 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Assistance.

3:26 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Hit and run.

3:35 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

4:18 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Remove subject.

5:01 p.m. Victor II and Martin Luther King boulevards; Crash.

5:09 p.m. Florence and Eighth streets; Traffic complaint.

5:16 p.m. La. 70; Traffic complaint.

5:39 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Armed robbery.

6:09 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

6:34 p.m. 800 block of Walnut Drive; Animal complaint.

7:01 p.m. Federal Avenue and Susan Street; Complaint.

7:03 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Removal of subject.

7:24 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Complaint.

7:25 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

8:02 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Simple battery.

8:15 p.m. 900 block of Garden Street; Medical emergency.

8:16 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Vehicle accident.

8:46 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

9:54 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

10:08 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:11 p.m. 600 block of Louisiana Street; Complaint.

10:23 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Com-plaint.

10:57 p.m. McDermott Street; Suspicious activity.

11:43 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Com-plaint.

Thursday, July 27

12:14 a.m. La. 182; Suspicious person.

2:45 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Assistance.

4:21 a.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Patrol request.