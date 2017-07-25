Radio Logs for July 25

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, July 24

6:41 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

7:51 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Animal.

9 a.m. Ninth and Florence streets; Found item.

11:20 a.m. La. 182 and 11th Street; Suspicious person.

11:31 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.

11:59 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.

12:19 p.m. 1500 block of Youngs Road; Animal.

12:19 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.

12:36 p.m. Ninth Street and Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.

1:48 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Found item.

1:51 p.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Disturbance.

2:01 p.m. 1400 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

2:02 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

2:27 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.

3:31 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Assistance.

3:59 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Found item.

4:49 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

4:52 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Front Street; Suspicious person.

5:05 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Phone harassment.

5:10 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

5:25 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Warrant.

6:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

6:21 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Disturbance.

6:43 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Theft.

6:51 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Warrant.

7:18 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:25 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

7:59 p.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Welfare check.

8:09 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

8:47 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

9:05 p.m. 2300 block of Elm Street; Patrol request.

9:17 p.m. Second and Everett streets; Arrest.

9:32 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Patrol request.

10:13 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

10:26 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Warrant.

11:23 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Arrest.

Tuesday, July 25

12:32 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

1:38 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.