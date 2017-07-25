Radio Logs for July 25
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, July 24
6:41 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
7:51 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Animal.
9 a.m. Ninth and Florence streets; Found item.
11:20 a.m. La. 182 and 11th Street; Suspicious person.
11:31 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.
11:59 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.
12:19 p.m. 1500 block of Youngs Road; Animal.
12:19 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.
12:36 p.m. Ninth Street and Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.
1:48 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Found item.
1:51 p.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Disturbance.
2:01 p.m. 1400 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
2:02 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
2:27 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.
3:31 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Assistance.
3:59 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Found item.
4:49 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.
4:52 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Front Street; Suspicious person.
5:05 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Phone harassment.
5:10 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
5:25 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Warrant.
6:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
6:21 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Disturbance.
6:43 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Theft.
6:51 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Warrant.
7:18 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:25 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.
7:59 p.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Welfare check.
8:09 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
8:47 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
9:05 p.m. 2300 block of Elm Street; Patrol request.
9:17 p.m. Second and Everett streets; Arrest.
9:32 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Patrol request.
10:13 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.
10:26 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Warrant.
11:23 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Arrest.
Tuesday, July 25
12:32 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
1:38 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.