Radio Logs for July 20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, July 19

6:29 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Vehicle burglary.

7:09 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Theft.

8:51 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Animal complaint.

8:54 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

9:19 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found property.

9:19 a.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Alarm.

9:36 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.

9:38 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

10:03 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Welfare concern.

10:37 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

10:45 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

11:22 a.m. David Drive; Juvenile problem.

11:45 a.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Medical.

1:09 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Com-plaint.

1:23 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:18 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Telephone harassment.

2:18 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Theft.

2:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:31 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

7:17 p.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Fireworks.

7:25 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Theft.

7:26 p.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Loud music.

8:28 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.

9:06 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.

11:14 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.

11:46 p.m. Lawrence and Garber streets; Frequent patrols.

Thursday, July 20

3:07 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious person.