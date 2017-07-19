Radio Logs for July 19
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, July 18
5:53 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
8:34 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
8:41 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Alarm.
9 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Remove subject.
9:47 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
10 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Complaint.
10:27 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.
10:46 a.m. La. 182; Animal complaint.
11:17 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Trespassing.
11:25 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Trespassing.
1:03 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Assistance.
1:41 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Ninth Street; Crash.
2:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.
2:55 p.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Burglary.
3:09 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.
3:14 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:59 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
5:08 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Com-plaint.
5:21 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Crash.
5:23 p.m. U.S. 90; Assistance.
6:08 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
6:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
7:56 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Com-plaint.
9:06 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Disturbance.
Wednesday, July 19
12:22 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
1:48 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.